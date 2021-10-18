Akash Puri’s Telugu Film 'Romantic' Release Preponed To October 29

Actor Akash Puri's Telugu film 'Romantic', which was earlier scheduled to release on November 4 will now arrive in theatres a week earlier on October 29. The film is produced by the actor's father and well known filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

The makers announced the new release date with a poster of Akash Puri joyfully giving his leading lady, actress Ketika Sharma a piggyback ride.

The movie is being directed by Anil Paduri, known as the protege of Puri Jagannadh and is co-produced by Charmme Kaur.



Starring actress Ramya Krishna in an important role, 'Romantic' is touted to be an intense romantic entertainer. The movie's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap and cinematography is done by Naresh.

The movie also stars Makarand Deshpande, Uttej and Sunaina . The makers so far have released three songs which got tremendous response.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh is also gearing up for the release of his bilingual film 'Liger' starring actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film will also feature boxing legend Mike Tyson for the first time in Bollywood. The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.



