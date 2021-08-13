Ajay Devgn On Box-Office Numbers: They Were Always Created

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has said the box-office numbers were “always created” and also stated that he has never been "bothered" about them either.

The 52-year-old was talking to media ahead of his recently released film, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', where Devgn was asked about his reaction to box office numbers.

"What b******t! It’s created. It [Box Office numbers] were always created. Do you think it has mattered to me? I’ve never bothered, I’ve never given interviews (about it). I’ve never spoken about it. I’m not scared about it," he said.

Devgn said going straight to digital has not affected the film's prospects. Amid the current situation where theatres haven't opened across all states in the country, he said it is better if the film is seen by a wider audience on the streaming platform Disney+Hostar.

"Given the scenario, when you make a film, you want maximum people to see it and OTT is a good platform. I'm not saying all the films should be released on OTT but it'll be a good balance in the future because theatres are going to come back in a big way. We release nearly 150 films a year and then people are only fighting for (space). There are no theatres available as three films release a day. So OTT will bring that balance. Either you can go on OTT or (theatres), as long as people are watching it, it's fine," he said.

The film follows IAF Squadron Leader and the Bhuj airport in-charge Vijay Karnik, played by Devgn, who reconstructed an entire IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar, near Bhuj, Gujarat to protect the country in 1971.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

There were certain reports about the possibility that the makers of Bhuj: The Pride Of India might re-release the movie in theatres once things resume to normalcy. But, Ajay feels there's no way that will happen. Once its on OTT it’s too late.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

