Aishwarya Rai To Shoot In Hyderbad For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon shoot for a 'special' song in Hyderabad for her upcoming project, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ directed by Mani Ratnam, which is scheduled to release in theatres next year.

Earlier it was reported that Rai along with actor Aishwarya Lekshmi, joined Mani Ratnam’s team in Puducherry for filming their respective portions in the film. Details about the shooting process remain unclear and an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers.

On July 19, Rai took to her Instagram space to confirm that the epic fantasy drama will be released in two parts.

Apart from Rai, the multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

According to reports intense scenes including Trisha and Jayam might be included in this shooting schedule of the film.

The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1995 novel of the same name.

Ponniyin Selvan marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s comeback in the film industry after almost four years. The actor last featured in Atul Manjrekar’s directorial ‘Fanney Khan’.

