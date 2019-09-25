Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Essay Double Role In Mani Ratnam's Film Titled Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Kollywood with Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan. As per the latest reports, the stunning diva and former beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is expected to play a double role in the film Ponniyin Selvan. Mani Ratnam's film will see the return of the talented actress to Tamil film industry. Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan is expected to have the best talent from the film industry. The film titled Ponniyin Selvan is expected to be made on a massive budget.

The film as per the latest reports, will see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essay the role of a mother and daughter. This news has got the fans really excited as the fans and the film audience will get to see the gorgeous diva in double roles. The film will be made in such a way that it woos the film audience across the country. The makers of the film, Ponniyin Selvan are hoping to make a pan India film for audience members across the country. Lyca Productions is producing Mani Ratnam's film titled Ponniyin Selvan.

From the cast and crew of the film, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the first to give the film her nod. The stunning actress did confirm her presence in the film. More details of the film, Ponniyin Selvan are expected to be released by the makers of the film in the coming time. Meanwhile the fans and the film audience are hoping that this film goes on to become a blockbuster film.

