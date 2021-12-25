Ain Dubai Lights Up With Netflix Film 'Minnal Murali'

The Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Minnal Murali' audio-visual montage was recently presented at the Ain Dubai observation wheel.

The world's largest observation wheel, the Ain Dubai, is located on Bluewaters Island.

Tovino Thomas, who portrays the titular superhero in the film, released a video of the beam show on Instagram with the rest of the cast and crew. He wrote in the caption, "This video is proof that Minnal Murali can take you for a HUGE spin. Minnal Murali, now streaming in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English."

Talking about the responses from fans and critics, Basil Joseph said, “Hard work always pays off, and I am so glad our labour of love is being appreciated by the audience. I am overwhelmed with the kind of response and messages I have been receiving since the launch of Minnal Murali. It's just been a day and my social media is flooded with messages. I couldn’t have imagined anything better than this ever. Thank you to all the people who have loved and appreciated our work. A huge shoutout to Netflix and Weekend Blockbusters, our producers for always supporting us and helping us take this movie across the globe.”

Expressing his excitement, Tovino Thomas said, “No words can express how I'm feeling at the moment, it's been a dream come true to see such a wonderful response from everyone around. Becoming Minnal Murali was challenging but the output has been wonderful. Basil is a visionary and I'm thrilled that he trusted me with this role. I want to thank our producer Sophia Paul for backing us through this mammoth project and Netflix for taking this to the world."

Producer Sophia Paul said, “Minnal Murali was, is and will always be the most special project of my life. We had a vision which was executed brilliantly by the entire team. They gave it their 100% even through all the odds and that's why making this movie was possible. I want to thank all my actors, the entire crew, and especially Netflix for supporting us and making this dream come true.”

Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese are among the other actors that appear in the film alongside him. The film debuted in Malayalam, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, and has received acclaim from fans all over the world.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, 'Minnal Murali' is now streaming on Netflix, in over 190 countries.