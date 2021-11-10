Afsana Khan Throws A Major Tantrum While Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Confess Their Feelings For Each Other

The race to snatch a spot in the ‘VIP Zone’ on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has begun. In the previous episode we witnessed chaos as contestants argued to become a ‘VIP Member’ in the house to jump their way into the finale. The fortunes of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat have turned as they have entered the elite club. But the win comes at the cost of fear as they now bear the responsibility to become ‘Sanchalaks’ of the task that gives other contestants a chance to be a VIP member.

Afsana Khan cuts a deal with them to turn the judgement in her favour during the task to become a VIP. However, she later finds out that they have switched on her and don’t intend to stay true to their promise. Afsana Khan feels betrayed and has a major breakdown in front of everyone. “Mere saath game chali hai... Main target thi inki (I have been played and I was their target),” Afsana Khan throws a tantrum, expressing that she was played. This grows to super heights of tantrums and can cost her dearly.

While the drama to enter the VIP room continues, the love story between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash blooms as the former is smitten by her and resumes his flirting. He tells her how he nearly tripped at her sight and has realised his feelings for her. Tejasswi Prakash blushes and also reciprocates her fondness for him. It seems clear the romance between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has officially begun.