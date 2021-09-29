Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
Afsana Khan Returns To ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Just Hours After Quitting Due To Panic Attacks

Singer Afsana Khan announced earlier today that she was getting panic attacks and therefore deciding to walk away from ‘Bigg Boss 15’. But now, she has decided to come back.

Afsana Khan | Instagram

2021-09-29T22:57:13+05:30
Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 10:57 pm

Singer Afsana Khan of Titliaan Warga fame surprised her fans when she revealed on her social media accounts that she will be leaving ‘Bigg Boss 15’. She dropped out of the reality programme after having panic episodes in her hotel room while quarantined. She announced the news on her social media accounts.

We now know that the singer is on her way back to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Yes, you read that correctly! Afsana has opted to retake the challenge after withdrawing from the TV program. She is anticipated to arrive tonight to join her co-participants.

As per TOI, “It’s true that Afsana had to back out of 'Bigg Boss' due to medical reasons and on the advice of her doctors. We had started looking out for her replacement overnight. However, after staying out for a day, she has now decided to return to Bigg Boss. Participating in the reality show is a big opportunity and we are glad that she is back in the nick of time. She is flying back tonight.”

The celebs will enter the 'BB 15' home in a few days, and the 15th season will premiere on October 2.

