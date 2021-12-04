Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Adivi Sesh: Privileged To Interact With Soldiers Across The Nation And Learn Their Life Stories

Prior to the release of 'Major,' a movie based on 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the braveheart's parents and main actor Adivi Sesh visited the National Security Guards (NSG) camp in Powai dedicated after him.

Adivi Sesh with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents. | Instagram/ @adivisesh

2021-12-04T16:38:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 4:38 pm

On the 27th of November, Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents paid a visit to the NSG camp in Powai named after him, along with actor Adivi Sesh, who will reprise his role in the upcoming film 'Major,' which is based on the late Major's life.

Unnikrishnan's parents were already in Mumbai for the Taj Memorial Visit on 26/11 when they received an invitation from the NSG camp in Powai for a visit to honour the national hero's memory. Mr. and Mrs. Unnikrishnan asked Adivi to accompany them as he plays their son's role in the upcoming movie 'Major'.

Unnikrishnan's parents and Adivi were given a tour of the NSG camp, followed by a discussion on the training of the young NSG troops, after which the officers joined the parents for lunch. 

 
 
 
Talking about the experience, Adivi shared, "I feel extremely blessed to receive an opportunity to visit the NSG camp and spend time with the brave heroes that fight for the nation. Over the course of the film, I have been privileged to interact with soldiers across the nation and learn their life stories. Most importantly, I'm extremely grateful to my uncle and aunty (Sandeep's parents) for deeming me worthy enough to be a part of the experience."

 
 
 
In the presence of the braveheart's parents, Team 'Major' paid a tribute to the late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memories on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film 'Major' traces his journey from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being. Mounted on a large scale, the team earlier shared the teaser, with a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.

The multilingual film 'Major' follows Major Unnikrishnan's journey from childhood, adolescence, and glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai assault, when he martyred, touching on all elements of his being. The crew previously presented the teaser on a big scale, with a wave of emotions, the teaser struck a connection with the audience, raising excitement for the film.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murli Sharma will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is set to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

