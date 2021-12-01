Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray

"We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy,” said actor Vineet Kumar Singh on his marriage with Ruchiraa Gormaray.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh marries girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray. | Instagram/ @ruchiraagormaray

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray
2021-12-01T12:31:16+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 12:31 pm

Vineet Kumar Singh's wedding announcement has surprised fans. On Tuesday evening, the Mukkabaaz actor announced his marriage to long-time girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray via Instagram.

Vineet Kumar Singh was dressed in a white traditional outfit in the photographs, while Ruchiraa Gormaray wore a red lehenga to the wedding. The couple was seated by the fire pit in the first photo, indicating that the wedding rituals had ended. The other image showed the couple standing together for a formal wedding photograph.

Sharing the picture, Singh wrote, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings.”

 
 
 
 Singh and Gormaray were showered with complimentary messages. Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Vineeetttt! Ruch!!!!!!! Congrats both of you!!!” Comedian Saloni Gaur wrote, “Congratulations Vineet.” Fans too congratulated the couple.

Talking about his wedding with Hindustan Times, Singh said, “It was a very intimate affair, with my side and her side of the family, and close friends. We both did the planning, she did more than me, I was always there to support her. The rituals followed were both Maharashtrian and North Indian. It was all in one ceremony.”

“Ruchira is also an actor. We were always very clear that we will keep our personal life separate, but we were always together. She was even there with me throughout the shoot of 'Mukkabaaz' in Punjab. We have seen a lot of things together. She was there with me in every situation, and now we have decided to start this new beautiful journey. We are here and are very happy,” he added.

Vineet Kumar Singh has starred in several movies and a couple of series as well. These include 'Gangs of Wasseypur,' 'Mukkabaaz,' 'Betaal' and 'Bard of Blood.'

Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Marriage Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
