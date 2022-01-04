Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Actor Drashti Dhami Tests Positive For Covid-19, Under Home Quarantine

Television actor Drashti Dhami in an Instagram post shared that she tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

Television actress Dhrashti Dhami tested positive for Covid-19. | Instagram/@dhamidhrashti

2022-01-04T13:10:28+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 1:10 pm

Television actress Drashti Dhami on Tuesday said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine.

The 36-year-old actress took to Intagram to share news about her COVID-19 diagnosis with her fans and well wishers. 

The actress mentioned that she is fighting the third wave. She shared a photo of her window sill where she had some of her necessary items like oximeter, medicines and flowers. The actress also had her web series 'The Empire' being played on her iPad. Furthermore, she says that she is accepting love and good food.

Dhami is recognised for her roles in TV shows such as 'Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka' and features in historical drama 'Empire on Disney+Hotstar among others.

Several other Television celebrities who have been tested positive for Covid-29 include actresses Shilpa Shirodkar, Delnaaz Irani and actors Arjun Bijlani, Nakuul Mehta, producer Ekta Kapoor. Bollywood celebrities who have contracted with the virus include veteran actor Prem  Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra, actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and actresses Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, philanthropist Anshula Kapoor, film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband and director Karan Boolani. While Chopra and his wife are admitted in Lilavati hospital, the others remain under home quarantine.

Mumbai reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more patients succumbed to the infection, according to the city civic body.

The city also reported 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, pushing the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.

[With Inputs From PTI]

