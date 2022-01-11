Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Acknowledged Until His Death

Director Abhishek Kapoor talks about Sushant Singh Rajput's work in 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya.'

Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Acknowledged Until His Death
Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor. | Instagram/ @gattukapoor

Trending

Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Acknowledged Until His Death
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T14:06:40+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 2:06 pm

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that his effort in 'Kedarnath' wasn't 'acknowledged until his demise. Kapoor also stated in a new interview that Sushant's film Sonchiriya and the actor received "a lot of love after his passing away."

Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama 'Kedarnath,' which was released in 2018, was written and directed by him. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan played the key parts. Abhishek Chaubey co-wrote and directed 'Sonchiriya,' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana.

According to an article by the Hindustan Times Kapoor said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

Reacting to Rajput being the first choice for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' Kapoor said, “No no, I have heard this rumour as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don't cast in a film until it is written.”

Last month, when Kedarnath celebrated its third anniversary, Kapoor posted a photo alongside Singh Rajput and a remark on Instagram. "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

He had added, "Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world."

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai. He has appeared in films like as 'Kai Po Che,' 'Shuddh Desi Romance,' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,' 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Chhichhore,' 'PK,' and 'Dil Bechara.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sushant Singh Rajput Abhishek Kapoor Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Death Actor/Actress Movies Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

Kirti Kulhari To Take Break From Webseries After 'Human'

Soha Ali Khan Thinks Kareena Kapoor Is 'Bindaas'

Newsflash: Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Love, Permanence And The Taj Mahal

Ayushmann And Aparshakti Khurrana To Live In The Same Apartment Worth Rs 19 Cr And 7 Cr

Akshay Kumar To Shoot Underwater For 'Ram Setu'

Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting for ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Trent Boult In 300-Club As New Zealand Rout Bangladesh To Tie Series

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2022: Best Of The Golden Globe Red Carpet

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kashmira Pardeshi: On OTT, More Than Face Value, Content Value Works

Kashmira Pardeshi: On OTT, More Than Face Value, Content Value Works

Rajiv Adatia: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have Never Broken Up, They Just Argued And Had Fights

Rajiv Adatia: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Have Never Broken Up, They Just Argued And Had Fights

What Made Kritika Kamra Say Yes To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

What Made Kritika Kamra Say Yes To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Raghav Tiwari Trusts Veganism To Lead Healthy Lifestyle

Read More from Outlook

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Ashutosh Sharma / Serious questions have sprung up over the withdrawal of Special Security cover of several former non-BJP Chief Ministers, post-2014. Is this vendetta politics?

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Decoding The Politics Behind Novak Djokovic’s Visa Battle With Australian Government

Ankit Kumar Singh / Current Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seems to be gaining political mileage by denying the world's No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic entry in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Covid-19 Spike In Delhi But Demand For Oxygen Support Low: Top Covid Hospitals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Delhi, which is one of India’s biggest hospitals for dedicated facilities for Covid-19 patients, hasn’t received a single Omicron-confirmed patient to date which required oxygen support.

Advertisement