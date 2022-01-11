Abhishek Kapoor Says Sushant Singh Rajput Was Not Acknowledged Until His Death

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that his effort in 'Kedarnath' wasn't 'acknowledged until his demise. Kapoor also stated in a new interview that Sushant's film Sonchiriya and the actor received "a lot of love after his passing away."

Abhishek Kapoor's romantic drama 'Kedarnath,' which was released in 2018, was written and directed by him. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan played the key parts. Abhishek Chaubey co-wrote and directed 'Sonchiriya,' which starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana.

According to an article by the Hindustan Times Kapoor said, “Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here.”

Reacting to Rajput being the first choice for 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,' Kapoor said, “No no, I have heard this rumour as well. But this is a guy from Punjab. The casting of the film began after his passing away. I had not even finished the script, normally I don't cast in a film until it is written.”

Last month, when Kedarnath celebrated its third anniversary, Kapoor posted a photo alongside Singh Rajput and a remark on Instagram. "It still raises my hair to think of the sheer passion and the absolute devotion it took to make this saga see the light of day.. But the fruits of one’s labour taste the sweetest when you know you dropped every last shred of sweat to sow them in the first place.. Immensely grateful to the entire cast & crew for braving this endeavour to the T."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek kapoor (@gattukapoor)

He had added, "Amidst all the gratitude and love, I can't help but be reminded of the grave loss of this extraordinary soul who remains etched to the legacy of this film. I can still feel Mansoor there in the sacred mountainscapes looking right back at me with his characteristic smile reflecting all the innocence & beauty in this world."

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai. He has appeared in films like as 'Kai Po Che,' 'Shuddh Desi Romance,' 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy,' 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,' 'Chhichhore,' 'PK,' and 'Dil Bechara.'