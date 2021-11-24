Abhishek Bachchan Weighed Above 100 Kilos, Says 'Mentally I Got Stuck'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been lauded for his performance in the upcoming flick 'Bob Biswas'. In the trailer for the film, the actor is portrayed with big cheeks and a paunch. He's now spoken out about gaining weight and being stuck with it after the film's production was halted due to lockdown.

In an interview with India Today, he said that it was enjoyable to gain weight while eating Bengali sweets, but it was difficult to maintain that weight during the lockdown.

“I mean to put on the weight obviously shooting in Kolkata in winter when you can have Gud Sandesh and all the wonderful sweet food that Kolkata has, but mentally I got stuck because we had to shut down our shoot halfway through because of the lockdown and we were about 80 per cent complete. And, we had another 10-15 days of work left. Throughout the lockdown, I had to maintain that weight. That was tough.” Bachchan said.

At the request of director Diya Ghosh and her father Sujoy Ghosh, the actor tested on prosthetics but opted against it.

Bachchan said "I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes."

"I am proud to say you are my Son!" the actor's father and actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Twitter in response to the film's trailer. 'Bob Biswas' narrates the story of the killer who first appeared in Vidya Balan's film 'Kahaani' and was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

'Bob Biswas' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma and written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It will air on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.