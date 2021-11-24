Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Weighed Above 100 Kilos, Says 'Mentally I Got Stuck'

The actor revealed that he gained a lot of weight for his role in 'Bob Biswas' and that he was stuck with it owing to a lockdown that forced the film's production to cease.

Abhishek Bachchan Weighed Above 100 Kilos, Says 'Mentally I Got Stuck'
Abhishek Bachchan Weighed Above 100 Kilos, Had To Maintain It During The Lockdown, Says Mentally I Got Stuck | Instagram/@bobbiswasfilm

Trending

Abhishek Bachchan Weighed Above 100 Kilos, Says 'Mentally I Got Stuck'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T17:11:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 5:11 pm

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been lauded for his performance in the upcoming flick 'Bob Biswas'. In the trailer for the film, the actor is portrayed with big cheeks and a paunch. He's now spoken out about gaining weight and being stuck with it after the film's production was halted due to lockdown.

In an interview with India Today, he said that it was enjoyable to gain weight while eating Bengali sweets, but it was difficult to maintain that weight during the lockdown.

 “I mean to put on the weight obviously shooting in Kolkata in winter when you can have Gud Sandesh and all the wonderful sweet food that Kolkata has, but mentally I got stuck because we had to shut down our shoot halfway through because of the lockdown and we were about 80 per cent complete. And, we had another 10-15 days of work left. Throughout the lockdown, I had to maintain that weight. That was tough.” Bachchan said.

At the request of director Diya Ghosh and her father Sujoy Ghosh, the actor tested on prosthetics but opted against it.

Bachchan said "I became between 100-105 kilos during the shoot. And if you see Bob’s face, the face changes when it is round and his cheeks fill up. When you do prosthetics on the cheeks it looks like a prosthetic. So, the stomach moves in a different way. When you have that weight and you are physically carrying that weight your entire performance changes because your body language changes your weight, your movement, your walk, your run, everything changes."

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"I am proud to say you are my Son!" the actor's father and actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Twitter in response to the film's trailer. 'Bob Biswas' narrates the story of the killer who first appeared in Vidya Balan's film 'Kahaani' and was played by Saswata Chatterjee.

'Bob Biswas' is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma and written by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by his daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It will air on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Indian film industry Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

'Atrangi Re' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush And Sara Ali Khan Starrer Looks Interesting

When Monisha Sarabhai Met Anupamaa! Rupali Ganguly Pays Tribute To Her Two Favorite Characters!

Shoojit Sircar On 'Sardar Udham': I Wanted Audiences To Take Back Jallianwala Bagh

Shahid Kapoor On 'Jersey': Doing A Remake Can Be Tougher Than Playing An Original Character

John Abraham On Pandemic Serving As An Opportunity To Reset

15 Years Of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya Shares What Went Behind Designing The Biggest Action Scenes

Naga Shaurya's 'Lakshya' To Release On December 10

Priyanka Chopra Praises Vir Das For His International Emmy Nomination

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

K-Pop Band BTS Makes History At Star Studded American Music Awards of 2021

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Construction Of Ahmedabad's Umiya Dham Temple Begins In Gujarat Amid The Twinkle Of Diyas

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Ayush Mehra: On OTT, The Stakes Are Higher Than What It Is On YouTube Or Instagram

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Shruti Haasan Gives An Update On Father Kamal Haasan's Health

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Abhishek Banerjee: Great Actors And Great Ambience Is What You Need For A Great Show

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Shahid Kapoor On Cheering Hard For Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'

Read More from Outlook

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

J&K Congress In Crisis As Azad Loyalists Revolt Against Current Leadership

Naseer Ganai / The resignation letters have come from 23 Congress leaders when former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad is holding rallies in Jammu that witnesses huge participation from Congress workers.

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Why Adopting An Abandoned Infant Is Nothing Short Of A Patience Test In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / Parents who are still waiting to adopt feel that the need for multiple stakeholders including Center, States, CARA and PaPs to come together has made it complex.

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

IND Vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Now Needs To Prove Test Calibre

Koushik Paul / This two-match India vs New Zealand series will be a great opportunity for a young man like Shreyas Iyer to impress the national selectors and take his Test career forward.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Advertisement