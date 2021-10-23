Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Abhimanyu Dassani: Keen To See Audience's Reaction To My First Love Story

Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut with 2018 film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota', which was an action comedy film.

Abhimanyu Dassani: Keen To See Audience's Reaction To My First Love Story
Actor Abhimanyu Dassani. | Instagram/abhimanyud

Trending

Abhimanyu Dassani: Keen To See Audience's Reaction To My First Love Story
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T14:51:53+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 2:51 pm

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani will soon be seen in his first romantic film 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar'. While his debut film was on lines of action-comedy, this upcoming film will be his maiden attempt at romance. The actor is keen on seeing how the audience reacts to his tyrst with genre.

The actor's debut film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' was directed by Vasan Bala and told the story of a guy, who did not experience any physical pain.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhimanyu (@abhimanyud)

"I am extremely excited, firstly because my film is releasing after a long time, given the pandemic hiatus, moreover, it's my first digital release. I am thrilled to present 'Sundareshwar' to the world as it has been a very special character for me," says Dassani.

The movie, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, revolves around a couple trying to make their long distance marriage work.

He adds,"The world of 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' is a fresh experience, with a unique concept, and I am doing a full-fledged love story for the first time. It is totally different from my first film and I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to it."

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Post this, Dassani will also be seen in films 'Nikamma' and 'Aankh Micholi'.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sanya Malhotra Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look of 'OMG 2', Calls It An Honest Attempt

Akshay Kumar Unveils First Look of 'OMG 2', Calls It An Honest Attempt

Ratna Pathak Shah: It Is A Good Time To Be An Actor

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

Watch: Adele Says Divorce Is The ‘Biggest Risk’ She Has Ever Taken!

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Read More from Outlook

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

T20 World Cup, Live: Australia Bowl First Against South Africa

T20 World Cup, Live: Australia Bowl First Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Australia vs South Africa, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

Advertisement