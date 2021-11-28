Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Aayush Sharma Recollects Embarrassing Moment From His Wedding When He Fell On Aamir Khan

"I was hiding my face in embarrassment at my own wedding thinking what if Aamir recalls I fell on him," said actor Aayush Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show.'

Aayush Sharma and Aamir Khan. | Instagram

2021-11-28T18:41:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 6:41 pm

Actor Aayush Sharma recently revealed a funny encounter he had with Aamir Khan at his wedding in 2014. Sharma was seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where he revealed he fell off his horse and landed on Aamir at his baraat.

Sharma got married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan in November 2014. Recollecting the event from his baraat, he said, “Jab mein ghori pe jaa raha tha, toh finally jab main end tak pahucha… aur mujhe beech beech mein se message aa rahe hain Arpita ke ki who abhi ready nahi hai ‘Ghodi thoda sa slow chalao’. Mere haath mein thodi na hai! (When I was on my horse and finally reached the end.. and in between, Arpita was messaging me that she wasn’t ready. ‘Move slow.’ But it was not in my hands)!”

Sharma added, “Jaise hi main wahan pahucha, Aamir Bhai, woh aaye aur unhone bola ‘Aapko main ghodi se utaar ta hun’. Woh salwaar atak gayi mere pairo mein aur jaake main Aamir Bhai ke upar hi gir gaya. Who mujhe ‘hi’ bolne aye the aur main unke upar hi gir gaya. Main khud ki shaadi mein sharam ke mare chehra baar baar chhupa raha tha, ki unko yaad aega ‘yeh ladka’ unke upar hi gira tha (The moment I reached, Aamir came and said ‘I’ll help you get off the horse’. My salwaar got stuck and I fell on him. I was hiding my face in embarrassment at my own wedding thinking what if Aamir recalls I fell on him.”

Aayush Sharma’s revelations can be seen in a video titled 'Limitless Fun With Salman Bhai Uncensored,' shared by Kapil Sharma on YouTube.

 Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan were promoting their new film 'Antim: The Final Truth' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film was released on the big screen on Friday. 'Antim' marks Sharma and Khan’s first onscreen collaboration.

