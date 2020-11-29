November 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Aashiqui' Fame Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Shooting In Kargil

'Aashiqui' Fame Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Shooting In Kargil

The 52-year-old actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago: sources

PTI 29 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Aashiqui' Fame Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Shooting In Kargil
Actor Rahul Roy
File photo
'Aashiqui' Fame Rahul Roy Suffers Brain Stroke While Shooting In Kargil
outlookindia.com
2020-11-29T21:33:11+05:30

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster "Aashiqui", has suffered a brain stroke and is recuperating at a hospital here, a family source said.

The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago, according to the insider.

"He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," the family source told PTI.

"He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take sometime," they added.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee".

Roy also won the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wajid Khan's Wife, Kamalrukh Accuses In-Laws Of Forcing Her To Convert To Islam

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Rahul Roy Kargil Bollywood Bigg Boss Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos