Aamir Khan's Production House Denies Littering In Ladakh While Shooting For ‘Laal Singh Chaddha'

Following an internet user’s claims last week that the cast and crew shooting for the film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ were polluting Ladakh, actor-producer Aamir Khan’s production house issued a statement categorically denying such allegations.

"We believe that there are some rumours/allegations about our location not being kept clean. We strongly deny such claims. Our location is always open to relevant local authorities to carry out checks anytime that they like," the production house said in a statement which was shared on Twitter.

"We have a team which makes sure that the location is kept trash-free at all times. At the end of the day there is a re-check of the entire location. At the end of the entire schedule, we make sure that when we leave a location we leave it as clean, or cleaner than we found it," the statement added.

Last week, a Twitter user shared video clips from Wakha village, Ladakh, alleging the crew had shot a sequence at the place but left without cleaning the area afterwards. The video showed used empty water bottles scattered across the location.

This is the gift Bollywood star Amir Khan's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chada has left for the villagers of Wakha in Ladakh.

Khan is currently filming for the Advait Chandan-directorial in the union territory. Also starring Kareen Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’.

