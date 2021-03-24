Aamir Khan Tests Positive For Covid-19, Is Under Self-Quarantine At Home

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for coronavirus is Aamir Khan. The 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine.

A spokesperson said, “Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week, Aamir Khan had also announced his exit from social media. “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before. Lots of love, always,” Aamir had said in his statement.

