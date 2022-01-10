Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time

The couple has been married for over nine years and had a daughter named Ayra Ali.

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time
Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh. | Instagram/ @iamsanjeeda / @aamirali

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh Talk About Their Divorce For The First Time
2022-01-10T16:31:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 4:31 pm

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, one of the TV industry's most popular couples, recently split. They have been married for over nine years and had a daughter named Ayra Ali. Following years of dating, the actor pair married in 2012. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple did not want to disclose their judicial separation either. They have both now spoken out about the news.

 
 
 
According to the Times of India, the former couple spoke briefly about their divorce. The 'FIR' actor said, “I would not want to comment on any news that is out. I just want to keep it simple and clean. I only wish well for Sanjeeda and my little one.” While, the 'Kya Hoga Nimmo' Ka actress said, “I would not want to comment on this. I am just focusing on making my child feel proud of my work and that will happen soon.”

 
 
 
Shaikh was granted custody of their two-year-old daughter Ayra, and the child is now staying at her paternal home following the divorce. According to certain sources, the couple's marriage encountered a snag around the year 2020.

On the professional front, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh won first place in season 3 of the dancing reality show 'Nach Baliye.' They've both been in a number of TV shows. Ali has appeared in films such as 'FIR,' 'Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki,' and 'Kya Dil Mein Hain.' Shaikh has appeared in films such as 'Kya Hoga Nimmo ka,' 'Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage,' and 'Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage.'

