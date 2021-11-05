A Day After Diwali, Ravi Teja Keeps Fans' Spirits High, Announces Title Of His Next Film

Telugu star Ravi Teja surprised fans with the first look and title of his upcoming Sudheer Varma directorial. The film, with is said to be an action thriller has been titled as 'Ravanasura'.

The movie's first look with Teja in it, indicates ten different shades of the protagonist. The poster draws parallel with Lanka king Ravana. Portraying the same, the first look poster sees Dashavatara (ten heads) of Teja as a lawyer in a court uniform sitting on a chair designed as a mask with a Gavel in his hand with blood dripping from it.

His character is seen wearing an unusual black coloured rings, while there are blood marks on Teja’s hands and the mask as well.

In the poster, one can also see law files, books, paint brush in front of Ravi Teja, while guns are seen behind him. The poster reads the popular quote: “Heroes don’t exit”.

The film is written by Srikanth Vissa and produced by Abhishek Nama.

Besides this, Teja has much-awaited 'Khiladi' directed by Ramesh Varma, 'Ramarao Of Duty', directed by Sarath Mandava and recently announced 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'.