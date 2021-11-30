'83' Trailer: Ranveer Singh Nails It As Kapil Dev In This Tale Of India's 1983 World Cup Victory

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's '83' trailer has dropped online. Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama follows how the Indian cricket team, went from being the underdogs to winning their first-ever World Cup in 1983 by defeating the West Indies.

The film's release got postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, the film is all set to release on the big screen this Christmas.

The trailer starts with the Indian team faltering on the field. Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev claims at the press conference that they are ‘here to win’, inviting giggles from the few reporters who attended the event.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the manager of the team PR Man Singh, tells Kapil Dev, “35 saal pehle hum log aazaadi jeete, magar izzat jeetna baaki hai, kaptaan (We won independence 35 years ago but we are yet to win respect, captain).”

In the second half of the trailer, the Indian team makes a remarkable comeback, with Dev hitting one six after another, destroying dressing room windows, glasses, and windscreens of cars. Deepika Padukone, who plays his wife Romi Dev, supports him off the field.

Ammy Virk as Balvinder Singh Sandhu, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, and others are also seen in the almost four-minute trailer.

There were also a lot of emotional responses from the fans. “Literally had tears in my eyes after watching this trailer… Can’t imagine how special this 1983 World Cup would have meant for them,” one wrote in the comments section on YouTube. “Goosebumps and tears, I am sure no one would able to hold their tears while seeing this trailer and the movie for sure,” another said.

Many also lauded Ranveer Singh. “What an amazing performance by everyone. Specially Ranveer! Hats off!!!” one wrote. “Ranveer Singh, you’re the best actor of India. This trailer gave me goosebumps and you’ve performed so good in it. All the best, this film is going to break records,” another commented.

'83' will release in theatres on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios are uniting with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.