Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

The film '83,' directed by Kabir Khan, is about India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory. The film will be released on December 24.

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Declared Tax-Free In Delhi
'83' tax-free in Delhi. | Instagram/ @83thefilm

Trending

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Declared Tax-Free In Delhi
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T11:02:34+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:02 am

The state government said on Tuesday that the Bollywood film '83,' has been declared tax-free in Delhi. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

The film '83,' directed by Kabir Khan, is about India's historic 1983 cricket World Cup victory. When asked about his part, Ranveer Singh remarked that the most challenging component of his character development was bowling like Dev.

Along with Ranveer, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi, are also a part of the film.

Deepika Padukone will play Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, in the film '83,' which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 24.

At its international premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, 83' garnered a standing ovation from the crowd. On Twitterverse, a video of the film receiving a standing ovation went viral.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Former India captain Kapil Dev spoke about the upcoming film '83' and his early challenges with the English language at a recent promotional event.

"After watching the trailer I am very emotional, but let's wait for December 24 to see the end product. I can't say anything till it is released," Kapil Dev said.

In 2002, Wisden named Kapil Dev the Indian cricketer of the century. At the age of 24, he holds the distinction for being the youngest cricket skipper to win the world cup.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Ranveer Singh Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Movies Indian Cricket Team Cricket Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Review: Star-Studded Film Adds More Layers To The Franchise

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

Year-Ender 2021: Bharti Singh To Masaba To Lizelle D’Souza – Fantastic Weight-Loss Transformations

Paran Bandhopadhyay: Bengali Cinema Today Isn’t Paying Attention To Our Own Culturally-Rich Content

Saqib Saleem On Receiving Nasty Reviews For 'Race 3': Some Reviews Felt Personal

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

Andrew Garfield's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trends As Fans Demand A Sequel For The Film

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement