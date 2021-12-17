'83': How Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Film Lit Up The Burj Khalifa

On Thursday, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who were present in Dubai for the final leg of their upcoming film '83' promotions, were overjoyed to see glimpses of the film screened on the Burj Khalifa.

On Thursday, the couple flew from Jeddah to Dubai, where '83' had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival. Singh, Padukone, cricketer Kapil Dev, director Kabir Khan, and his wife Mini Mathur were all smiles as they watched clips from the film on the Burj Khalifa a few hours later.

The Burj Khalifa presented a picturesque view of snippets of the '83' film. It really was a starry view with a star-studded night.

Padukone's reaction after seeing Ranveer Singh as Dev on the Burj Khalifa was particularly adorable. She clutched his arm close and looked at him adoringly.

Padukone wore a lush-red and stylish shirt and pants to the promotions in Dubai. Her hair was tied in a red ruffle headband, giving her a retro look. To complete the look, she wore jewel-studded earrings.

Singh wore an uber-cool metallic gold high neck tee with scintillating yellow trousers, as he never fails to surprise us with his sartorial choices.

A few fan pages of the actors shared photos and videos of the '83' clips playing on the Burj Khalifa. Check them out if you haven't already!

At its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, '83' received a standing ovation. At the film festival, Singh wore a stylish Sabyasachi pantsuit with a matching hat, red scarf, and sunglasses. Singh surely pulled off the uber-cool macho cowboy look, while Padukone wore a couture Michael Cinco coral gown.

The film '83' is a sports drama based on India's World Cup victory in 1983 and stars Singh as Dev, also known as the "Haryana Hurricane" for his brilliant cricketing techniques. Padukone has been cast in the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife. '83' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 24.