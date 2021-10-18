51st Kerala State Awards Full Winner List: ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ And ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ Win Big

Saji Cheriyan, Kerala's Minister for Film Development Corporation and Chalachitra Academy revealed the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2020 on Saturday. Suhasini Maniratnam, an actor-filmmaker, presided over the jury for the 51st edition of the awards.

Despite all of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the festival saw as many as 80 films compete for prizes in several categories. The previous year, there were 119 submissions.

As predicted, the award for an outstanding picture went to filmmaker Jeo Baby's groundbreaking family drama ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. In addition, Jeo Baby won the prize for best screenplay (original).

The prize for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value went to late filmmaker K. R. Sachidanandan aka Sachy's hit film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. Jayasurya won Best Actor (Male) for his portrayal of an alcoholic in ‘Vellam’. And Anna Ben was named Best Actress (Female) for her work in ‘Kappela’.

Minister Saji Cheriyan stated that the awards and prize money will be distributed in December.

Here entire winner list from the 51st Kerala State Awards:

Best Film – 'The Great Indian Kitchen' by Jeo Baby

Second Best Film – 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' by Senna Hegde

Best Picture of Popularity and Art Value – 'Ayyappanum Koshyum' by K. R. Sachidanandan

Best Director – Sidhartha Siva, 'Ennivar'

Best Actor – Jayasurya, 'Vellam'

Best Actress – Anna Ben, 'Kappela'

Best Character Actor (Male) – Sudheesh, 'Ennivar'

Best Character Actor (Female): Sreerekha, 'Veyil'

Best Child Artist (Male) – Neeranjan S, 'Kasiminte Kada'

Best Child Artist (Female) – Arravya Sharma

Best Story – Senna Hegde, 'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam'

Best Cinematographer- Chandru Selvaraj, 'Kayattam'

Best Lyricist: Anwar Ali for 'Malik' and 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swakaryam'

Best Children’s Film: 'Bonamy' by Tony Sukumar

Best Screenplay (Original) – 'The Great Indian Kitchen' by Jeo Baby

Best Debut Director – Muhammed Mustafa, 'Kappela'

Best Music Director – M Jayachandran, 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Best Male Singer – Shahabaz Aman, 'Vellam' and 'Halal Love Story'

Best Female Singer – Nithya Mammen, 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Best Background Music – M Jayachandran, 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Best Editor – Mahesh Narayanan, 'CU Soon'

Best Art Director- Santhosh Raman, 'Malik' and 'Pyali'

Best Sync Sound: Adarsh Jospeh Cheriyan, 'Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam'

Colourist – Biju Prabhakar, 'Kayattam'

Best Choreography: Lalitha Sobi and Babu Xavier, 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'

Best Male Dubbing Artist : Shobi Thilakan, 'Bhoomiyile Manohara Swargayajyam'

Best Female Dubbing Artist: Riya Sairra, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

Best Make up: Rasheed Ahamed, 'Article 21'

Best Costume Designer: Dhanya Balakrishnan, 'Malik'

Visual Effects: Sariyas Mohammad, 'Love'

Special Jury mentions – Nalini Jameela for costume designing in 'Bharatapuzha', Nanjiamma for singing Kalakkatha in 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' and actor Siji Pradeep for his performance in 'Bharathpuzha'.