26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

On November 26, 2008, Mumbai was attacked by a group of terrorists for four days. More than 300 people were wounded and about 166 people, including foreigners, were killed.

10 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who arrived in the city by boat from Karachi, Pakistan carried out the 26/11 Terror Attacks. The multiple shootings and attacks started with the Chhatrapati railway station, accompanied by Nariman House, Leopold café, Hotel Tajmahal and Hotel Oberoi.

Over time various anecdotes, eyewitness records, and works of investigative reportage have surfaced in numerous formats in popular culture and the media that make for stirring recollections of this event and its influence on the survivors as well as the citizens of the country.

Here are 5 movies and shows that you can watch to witness the shock, horror, and dread experienced by the victims.

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Starring: Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Natasha Bharadwaj, Tina Desai

'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is the most recent show that focuses on the tragedy and recreates a fictional account of the most diabolical terror strike on the city on 26th November 2008. The show drives its story from the perspective of a government hospital that ultimately becomes the battleground between the cops, doctors, and terrorists.

'One less god'

Starring: Kabir Singh, Sukhraj Deepak, Mihika Rao, Joseph Mahler Taylor

This film accounts the severe dread amongst the international travelers in the attacked hotel. It reveals the nerve-racking anecdotes of shock and terror amid hostages bore by the multilingual and culturally-diversified people staying in the hotel. It portrays how one can cross boundaries for the well-being of their loved ones.

'The Attacks Of 26/11'

Starring: Nana Patekar, Asif Basra, Sanjeev Jaiswal

Helmed by director Ram Gopal Verma, the film features the real story of ten terrorists, who travel to Mumbai and wage war on the populace for the next 72 hours. It also shows the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab being arrested before arriving at his doomsday.

'Taj Mahal'

Starring: Stacy Martin, Gina McKee, Louis-Do de Lencquesaing

Taj Mahal's story follows an 18-year-old French girl who finds herself trapped in the Mumbai hotel, under attack, while her parents were touring the city. The film is helmed by director Nicolas Saada and brings out the sheer inability of the victim as her parents behold the unfortunate events unfold outside the hotel premises, hoping their daughter escapes unhurt.

'Hotel Mumbai'

Starring: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Amandeep Singh, Armie Hammer

This action-thriller was released in India in 2019 and was directed by Anthony Maras. It highlights the fearlessness depicted by the hotel staff and security personnel who gambled their lives without hesitating a moment to rescue the innocent and traumatised sufferers in the frightful incident. It also presents the struggles of a couple to protect their child amid the carnage.