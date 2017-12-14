Donald Trump Is Mentally Unfit To Be US President: Rob Reiner

Director Rob Reiner has called out US President Donald Trump on his administrative decisions, calling him "mentally unfit" to govern the country.

The 70-year-old filmmaker was asked to compare the POTUS with former President Lyndon Johnson, who was the subject of his recently-released biopic "LBJ", when he told Variety that Trump is clueless about running the US government.

"Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States. He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works," Reiner said.

The director was at the Dubai International Film Festival to promote his latest film, "Shock and Awe", which chronicles the bravery of a small group of journalists who exposed U.S. government "lies" and "deception" about weapons of mass destruction in the run-up to the Iraq invasion.

Under the Trump regime, Reiner added, such tenacity by the press was like finding a needle in the haystack.

"Right now, American journalism is under attack by Donald Trump and the propaganda arm of his administration, which is represented by Fox News, Breitbart, Sinclair (Broadcasting), and a number of other outlets.

"Administrations have always trafficked in propaganda to try to get a policy sold to the American people or to make a case to go to war. This is the first time that a big chunk of the American press are not doing their job, which is to hold an administration accountable," he said.

PTI