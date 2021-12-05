Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Delhi's First Omicron Case: 37 Year Old Man Who Arrived From Tanzania Tested Positive

According to the officials, the 37-year-old patient who tested positive for Omicron is an Indian and had returned from Tanzania a few days ago. Currently he is admitted to the LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-05T13:32:45+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 05 Dec 2021, Updated: 05 Dec 2021 1:32 pm

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania has tested positive for Omicron, making it the maiden case of the new Covid-19 variant in the national capital and fifth case overall in the country.

According to the officials of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, the patient is showing mild symptoms only.

"So far, 17 patients of Covid-19 and six of their contacts have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Omicron variant has been found in one of the 12 samples sent for genome sequencing so far, according to a preliminary report," Jain said.

The country's first two cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were reported on Thursday in Karnataka, a 66-year-old South African flyer and a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor with no travel history. Both men are fully vaccinated.

On Saturday, a 72-year-old NRI man from Gujarat and a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra tested positive for the new strain.

All Covid-positive international travellers are being admitted to the LNJP Hospital, where a dedicated ward has been set up for isolating and treating them.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

Also, two per cent of the passengers arriving on flights from other countries will be subjected to the test randomly. 

(With PTI Inputs)

