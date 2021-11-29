Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Urges MEA To Engage In A Dialogue With Pak Govt After Ad-Shoot Controversy At Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

The founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, is believed to have spent his last days at the place, where the gurdwara now stands, from 1521 to 1539.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Urges MEA To Engage In A Dialogue With Pak Govt After Ad-Shoot Controversy At Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Urges MEA To Engage In A Dialogue With Pak Govt After Ad-Shoot Controversy At Gurdwara Darbar Sahib | Outlook

Trending

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Urges MEA To Engage In A Dialogue With Pak Govt After Ad-Shoot Controversy At Gurdwara Darbar Sahib
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T21:19:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 9:19 pm

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is infinitesimally vexed by the action of a Pakistani business promotion agency that used the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for promotion of women apparel, as they write to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanding him to take up the seriousness of the issue with the Pakistan government

In pictures shared on social media, a model can be seen posing for an advertisement for a women's clothing brand at the gurdwara in Punjab province of Pakistan. “We urge the Government of India to immediately take up this serious issue with the Pakistan government considering the sentiments of the community,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote in the letter.

“A Pakistani business promotion agency used the premises of historical Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, for promotion of ladies clothes. This act of agency/model has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community worldwide. It is unfortunate that the local administration allowed an agency to use the religious place of worship for such promotions (sic),” the letter read.

Related Stories

Chances Of Reinfection Will Be Low From Omicron: Community Medicine Head, Safdarjung Hospital

Sirsa said many complaints have been received from the Sikh Sangat regarding people using the gurdwara premises as a “picnic spot or to shoot TikTok videos wearing indecent clothes which hurts our sentiments”.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable ... We demand strict action against those who disrespect the sanctity of gurdwara sahibs; just like the Pakistan government acted against actress Saba Qamar for shooting a dance video in a historical mosque,” the letter added.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Pakistan Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Advertisement Controversy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Outlook Business Team / The incoming CEO is an IIT Bombay graduate who joined Twitter a decade back after having worked at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research positions.

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Omicron: WHO Warns World Should Be Wide Awake

Outlook Web Desk / WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the emergence of the highly mutated omicron variant underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Omicron Scare Looms Over IND Tour Of SA, BCCI Awaits Govt Nod

Soumitra Bose / Several sporting events have been cancelled due to the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. India are scheduled to tour South Africa for a full series.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement