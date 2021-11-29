Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Urges MEA To Engage In A Dialogue With Pak Govt After Ad-Shoot Controversy At Gurdwara Darbar Sahib

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee is infinitesimally vexed by the action of a Pakistani business promotion agency that used the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for promotion of women apparel, as they write to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, demanding him to take up the seriousness of the issue with the Pakistan government

In pictures shared on social media, a model can be seen posing for an advertisement for a women's clothing brand at the gurdwara in Punjab province of Pakistan. “We urge the Government of India to immediately take up this serious issue with the Pakistan government considering the sentiments of the community,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote in the letter.

“A Pakistani business promotion agency used the premises of historical Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan, for promotion of ladies clothes. This act of agency/model has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sikh community worldwide. It is unfortunate that the local administration allowed an agency to use the religious place of worship for such promotions (sic),” the letter read.

Sirsa said many complaints have been received from the Sikh Sangat regarding people using the gurdwara premises as a “picnic spot or to shoot TikTok videos wearing indecent clothes which hurts our sentiments”.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable ... We demand strict action against those who disrespect the sanctity of gurdwara sahibs; just like the Pakistan government acted against actress Saba Qamar for shooting a dance video in a historical mosque,” the letter added.

(With PTI Inputs)