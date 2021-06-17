June 17, 2021
Delhi Riots: Not Released From Jail After Getting Bail, Accused Students Move HC

Delhi riots: In a fresh plea in the high court, they have said that even after 36 hours of passing of the bail order they have not yet been released from jail.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2021, Last Updated at 12:19 pm
Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were arrested for allegedly promoting communal enmity during the Delhi riots last year
Three students accused in the north east Delhi riots case on Thursday moved the High Court seeking forthwith release from jail saying that they have not been released even after 36 hours of obtaining a bail order.

Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal were granted bail on June 15. In a fresh plea in the high court, they have said that even after 36 hours of passing of the bail order they have not yet been released from jail.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and A J Bhambhani commenced hearing on the pleas.

(PTI inputs)

