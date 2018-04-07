Delhi Metro's New Pink Line Suffers Glitch In Dust Storm, Service Affected

Train services on the recently-opened Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were affected today for nearly two hours after a section of the overhead electrification (OHE) tripped on the down line due to the dust storm in the evening.

The powerful dust storm hit the national capital in several parts of the city, throwing life out of gear.

DMRC officials said the OHE of down line (towards South Campus) kept tripping from 6:25 PM onwards due to the sudden storm.

The Pink Line corridor was opened on March 14. It connects Majlis Park station to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station on the metro network.

"To keep the services running properly, trains were run on the up line between Naraina and South Campus section.

"One train which was stuck between Cantt and South Campus section due to OHE tripping, was vacated (carrying 23 paasengers) towards Cantt side as it was quite near," the DMRC said in a statement.

Tripping issues were sorted out at 8:20 PM on this section and normal services were restored on the entire corridor, officials said.

PTI