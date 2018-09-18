A Delhi Court on Tuesday summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 other MLAs as accused in connection with the alleged assault case of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The police in the chargesheet said, the Chief Minister, his deputy and 11 lawmakers were responsible for the attack on the bureaucrat. In the 3000-page chargesheet the police alleged that Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia and the others had conspired to threaten the Chief Secretary, obstructed him in discharging his public function and caused hurt.

Earlier, a Delhi court had rejected a plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy and other AAP MLAs seeking to restrain police from sharing with the media information on the charge sheet in the case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

The court had said it needed time to go through the charge sheet, which also names as accused 11 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)–Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

