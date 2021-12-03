Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Air Pollution: Light Rains Bring Slight Relief

The air quality in the national capital improved marginally on Friday due to light rains in the city and adjoining areas.

Delhi Air Pollution: Light Rains Bring Slight Relief
Delhi Pollution

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: Light Rains Bring Slight Relief
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T19:03:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:03 pm

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index read 346. It was 429 on Thursday.
Neighbouring Faridabad (292), Ghaziabad (342), Greater Noida (262), Gurgaon (296) and Noida (312) also got a slight relief from air pollution.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather said light rains continued throughout the day on Thursday in many parts of northwest India, especially east Punjab, Haryana, west and central Uttar Pradesh.

Related Stories

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

"The rain led to a marginal improvement in the air quality," he said.

Another western disturbance is approaching northwest India. The air quality may improve if it gives moderate rainfall over the region, Palawat said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

He said the wind speed will pick up on Monday when that western disturbance withdraws from the region resulting in an improvement in the air quality.

The India Meteorological Department said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Moderate fog and slow wind on Saturday may compound the air pollution problem.

Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single day of "moderate" or "better" air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal India Delhi Delhi - NCR New Delhi Delhi Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) Air Pollution
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

White December

White December

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Prateek Sur, Samarth Goyal / Young, brash and little-known artistes are using hip-hop as an outlet to speak up and speak out.

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

World Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Ashwani Sharma / Umang Foundation in Himachal Pradesh has helped many blind and visually impaired persons achieve their dreams by giving them access to higher education.

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

IND Vs GER, Junior Hockey WC, Live: India 1-4 Germany - HT

Koushik Paul / India are the defending champions and beat Belgium in the quarterfinals. Get live scores and updates of IND vs GER, Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 semifinal in Bhubaneswar.

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement