Deepika Padukone Looks Stunning In Sabyasachi's Latest Wedding Collection

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced they are tying the knot on November 14-15. The wedding destination is reportedly Lake Como, Itlay.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2018
Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi wedding attire.
Image Credit: Instagram/ @Sabyasachi
If there's one designer who can make a bride look like a princess, it is definitely Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Bride-to-be Deepika Padukone has once again turned muse for the National Award-winning fashion designer's new collection - The Sabyasachi Red.

The 'Padmaavat' star looks stunning in a picture shared on the ace designer's official Instagram account as she dons one of his creations.

Deepika's love for Sabyasachi creations is well known as the actor has often been spotted clad in the outfits from his collection, be it graceful saris or elaborate lehengas.

The photo has also made her fans ponder if DP will also choose to be a Sabyasachi bride on her D-Day. "Can't wait to see which Sabya outfit she wears for her wedding," one user wrote in the comments section.

"Excited to see her in Sabya's outfit at her marriage," said another.

On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced they are tying the knot on November 14-15. The wedding destination is reportedly Lake Como, Itlay.

Meanwhile, the ace designer on Wednesday treated his fans and followers by showcasing his new wedding collection on Instagram. It includes bridal lehengas and saris, along with ensembles for grooms.

