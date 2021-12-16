Cruise Drugs Case: HC Exempts Aryan Khan From Weekly Appearance At NCB Office

Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021
The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.

Aryan Khan, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son. | PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

2021-12-16T00:15:32+05:30
Published: 16 Dec 2021, Updated: 16 Dec 2021 12:15 am

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday exempted Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office here in connection with the cruise drugs case.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre said the condition imposed on Aryan Khan while granting him bail that he has to appear before the NCB office every Friday is modified. "The applicant (Aryan) shall attend the office of NCB Delhi as and when directed by the agency, provided the NCB issues a 72-hour notice to the applicant," Justice Sambre said.

The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai. "The applicant need not submit his itinerary if he is travelling to Delhi for recording his statement. He shall submit his itinerary to the NCB in case of any other travel outside Mumbai," Justice Sambre said. 

NCB's advocate Shreeram Shirsat told the court that the agency does not have any objection to the modification. "However, the applicant should appear before the NCB's SIT as and when summoned either in Mumbai or Delhi," Shirsat told the court. Desai further argued that every time Aryan Khan appears before the NCB's office in Mumbai, there is a huge crowd and he has to be accompanied by police personnel, which causes unnecessary hassle.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption and sale or purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was later granted bail by the HC, which had imposed 14 conditions on him. He was asked, among other things, to appear before the NCB every Friday, not to leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

-With PTI Inputs

 

