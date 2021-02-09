Cruelty To Animals May Soon Attract Rs 75,000 Fine, 5 Years Jail Term: Govt

To prevent abuse against animals, the government has come up with a draft to amend the 60-year-old Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, proposing a penalty of Rs 75,000 or three times the cost of the animals or jail up to 5 years.

Three categories of offences have been proposed in the draft, which includes minor injury, major injury leading to permanent disability, and death of an animal due to cruelty. Different penalties have been prescribed in the draft proposed by the government that ranges from fine of Rs 750 to 75,000 and jail term up to five years for different crimes.

On Friday, in a written response to a Parliament question in Rajya Sabha, minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Giriraj Singh said, "The need for amending the PCA, 1960, by introducing more stringent penalties has been recognised by the government. The draft amendment worked out includes increasing monetary penalties and punishment provisions."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan informed Parliament that the government is examining several representations received on raising the penalty for animal cruelty from the existing Rs 50 for such an offence.

