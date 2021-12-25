Covid scare: Delhi govt orders Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis on Dec 25-26

Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
The decision was taken at a meeting of stakeholders of the market. It was also decided that all shopkeepers in the market shall ensure 100 per cent vaccination of their staff in the vaccination camp set up in the market.

Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend due to rise in Covid cases.

2021-12-25T10:39:27+05:30
Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 10:39 am

The Delhi government on Friday ordered Sarojini Nagar market to operate on odd-even basis over the weekend in view of the large footfalls seen at the place in the last few days, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and the threat of Omicron variant.

"And whereas, increasing footfalls were seen in Sarojini Nagar market during last few days; and therefore with the need to control the same in light of the rapid spike in daily cases and positivity; it was decided unanimously by all Market Trade Associations in the meeting held on 24 December 2021, to follow odd-even operations for weekend of 25 & 26 December 2021," read the order.

The order, issued by sub-divisional magistrate, Vasant Vihar, also stated that it was being done "to prevent the market from becoming a super spreader for COVID-19". It stated that there has been a persistent rise in cases of coronavirus in the last few days in the national capital, including 76 cases of Omicron being reported till now.

In an order issued on December 22, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said MTAs (Market Traders Associations) should implement 'No Mask No Entry' policy at shops and workplaces.

The city on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid infections, the highest in a day since June 16, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.29 per cent, according to the health department's data.

The spike in daily cases comes on Christmas eve and days ahead of the New Year festivities as people thronged markets and held gatherings despite health experts cautioning them not to lower their guard.

Delhi has witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the last few days. The city had logged 118 cases on December 23; 125 on December 22; 102 on December 21; 91 on December 20 and 107 on December 19.

With inputs from PTI. 

