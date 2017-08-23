The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 August 2017 Last Updated at 4:01 pm International Reportage

Cop Arrested Teen For Dancing In The Street In Saudi

Outlook Web Bureau
Cop Arrested Teen For Dancing In The Street In Saudi
Representative Image
Cop Arrested Teen For Dancing In The Street In Saudi
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Saudi police have arrested a 14-year- old boy who was filmed dancing at an intersection in the Red Sea city of Jiddah.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the boy with head phones and wearing grey sweat shorts, a striped T-shirt and neon green and yellow Crocs on his feet. He is swaying his hips and arms to the 90s hit song "Macarena," and appears to be smiling and giggling throughout the dance.

Advertisement opens in new window

The state-linked Sabq news website quoted Col. Aati bin Attiyah al-Qurashi as saying police arrested the young man and were preparing to refer him to prosecutors for disrupting traffic.

Western music and dancing is taboo in Saudi Arabia but such incidents in the past have not necessarily led to lengthy imprisonment or serious punishment.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Saudi Police & Security Forces Dance International Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or
Next Story : Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Dera Sacha Sauda Earns Rs 16 Lakh Daily, Net Worth Crosses Billions
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters