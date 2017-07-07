The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 July 2017 Last Updated at 5:24 pm National

Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz Says He Would Have Kept Burhan Wani Alive, Triggers Controversy

His comment comes a day before Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on July 8.
Outlook Web Bureau
Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz Says He Would Have Kept Burhan Wani Alive, Triggers Controversy
File Photo

“Mere bas mein hota toh Burhan Wani ko zinda rakhta aur unse dialogue karta (If it were up to me, Burhan Wani would have been kept alive and a dialogue would have taken place), said senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on Friday, triggering a controversy.  

The Congress MP told ANI: I would have made him understand that a bridge of friendship between Pakistan, Kashmir and India can be built and he could also be useful in that. But now he has died. We should understand the pain of Kashmiris," Saifuddin Soz told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

His comment comes a day before Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander'  Burhan Wani’s death anniversary on July 8. Wani was killed by security forces on July 8 last year which triggered violence in the Valley and led to the death of nearly 100 protesters. 

In April, Soz  said the current problem in Kashmir was created by India and not Pakistan.

Last year, Soz had suggested the Centre to scarp Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as a first step in Jammu and Kashmir if it wanted to respond to the “grim situation” prevailing in the state, reported The Indian Express.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday directed internet service providers to completely suspend their services in Kashmir till further orders in view of the first death anniversary of Wani this weekend.

Separatist groups have called for a strike on July 8 to pay homage to those killed in action by the security forces against stone-pelting mobs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Burhan Wani Saifuddin Soz J&K: Jammu & Kashmir J&K: What Kashmiris Want Terrorism Hizb-ul-Mujahideen National Reportage
Next Story : Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz Says He Would Have Kept Burhan Wani Alive, Triggers Controversy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters