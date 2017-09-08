China, Pakistan Air Forces Launch Joint Exercise

The air forces of China and Pakistan on Friday began a joint training exercise and deployed their latest fighter jets and AWACS aircraft.

China has dispatched J-11 fighters, JH-7 fighter-bombers, KJ-200 AWACS aircraft and ground forces including surface-to- air missile and radar troops, Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force said.

The exercise will run until September 27 in China.

Advertisement opens in new window

AWACS is Airborne Warning And Control System, a mobile, long-range radar surveillance and control centre for air defence.

The Chinese navy's aviation troops are also participating in the training.

Pakistan has sent JF-17 Thunder fighter jets and early warning aircraft to join the exercise, named "Shaheen VI", Shen said.

"To build a world-class air force, we need to learn from foreign armies and improve our capability to complete multiple tasks," Shen said.

The Chinese air force will increase international exchanges and sharpen its combat effectiveness, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The "Shaheen" joint training between the two militaries which maintain close relations was launched in March 2011.