Triple Talaq To Be An Offence, Cabinet Clears Ordinance

This Bill, which makes instant triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat a punishable offence, follows the Supreme Court judgment on August 22, 2017 in the case of Shayara Bano vs. Union of India.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2018
Cabinet clears ordinance to make triple talaq penal offence.
The cabinet on Wednesday cleared an ordinance to make the practice of triple talaq a punishable offence, reports said.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was cleared by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha where the government lacks numbers.

"The core component of this Ordinance is that an offence will be cognizable only when the FIR is filed by the victim wife or her close relations by blood or marriage," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

"Secondly, it's compoundable, it can be compromised only at the insistence of the wife upon appropriate terms and conditions as determined by the magistrate

Thirdly, a bail can be granted by the magistrate upon reasonable grounds but only after hearing the victim wife also," Prasad said.

The woman will also be entitled to maintenance.

The Supreme Court last year banned the practice. But since the practice was still prevalent, a bill was brought to make it a penal offence. 

Triple talaq, or verbal divorce, is practiced by a section in the Muslim community to instantly divorce their wives by uttering 'talaq' three times.

Agencies

 

