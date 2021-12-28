Supriya Lifescience Shares List At Over 55% Premium. Should You Invest?

The shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274.

The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore

shares at the NSE during the early trade.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

In the meantime, check what analysts say about the Supriya Lifescience shares.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities

Singhal was quoted by Mint as saying, “Currently, Supriya Lifescience shares are under profit booking pressure, but fundamentals of the company are quite strong and those who applied for the public issue with a long-term view are advised to hold the scrip further. There won't be many slides on the counter and we are expecting a bounce back from Rs 350 to Rs 360 levels."

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited

The company has really good revenues and profits while exporting 75 per cent of products to more than 86 countries. The issue price is asking P/E of Rs 16.72 and based on the FY21, it is 17.80. Thus the issue is attractively priced the long term growth prospects are really great we recommend holding for the long term, a report published in Mint said.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

In the last 3-5 years, the API and specialty chemical industry have been darling for investors, and we believe that this trend will continue for several years. As a result of the decent participation from investors, the IPO debuted at Rs 421 versus the issue price of Rs 274, a premium of 53 per cent, according to a report published in Mint.

In the long run, investors should hold the stock while those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss of Rs 380 on a closing basis. New investors can also look for buying opportunities in dips.