Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Supriya Lifescience Shares List At Over 55% Premium. Should You Invest?

The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent.

Supriya Lifescience Shares List At Over 55% Premium. Should You Invest?

Trending

Supriya Lifescience Shares List At Over 55% Premium. Should You Invest?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T14:12:24+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 2:12 pm

The shares of Supriya Lifescience Ltd on Tuesday listed at a premium of over 55 per cent against its issue price of Rs 274.

The stock listed at Rs 425, reflecting a jump of 55.10 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

On the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 421, a premium of 53.64 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 7.30 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.12 crore

shares at the NSE during the early trade.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The initial public offer (IPO) of Supriya Lifescience Limited was subscribed 71.51 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 500 crore. It had a price range of Rs 265-274 per share.

In the meantime, check what analysts say about the Supriya Lifescience shares.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities

Singhal was quoted by Mint as saying, “Currently, Supriya Lifescience shares are under profit booking pressure, but fundamentals of the company are quite strong and those who applied for the public issue with a long-term view are advised to hold the scrip further. There won't be many slides on the counter and we are expecting a bounce back from Rs 350 to Rs 360 levels."

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited

The company has really good revenues and profits while exporting 75 per cent of products to more than 86 countries. The issue price is asking P/E of Rs 16.72 and based on the FY21, it is 17.80. Thus the issue is attractively priced the long term growth prospects are really great we recommend holding for the long term, a report published in Mint said.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

In the last 3-5 years, the API and specialty chemical industry have been darling for investors, and we believe that this trend will continue for several years. As a result of the decent participation from investors, the IPO debuted at Rs 421 versus the issue price of Rs 274, a premium of 53 per cent, according to a report published in Mint.

In the long run, investors should hold the stock while those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss of Rs 380 on a closing basis. New investors can also look for buying opportunities in dips.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Supriya Lifescience Supriya Lifescience IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IT Minister Tweets ‘Intel-Welcome To India’ After Senior Co Exec Lauds Semiconductor Incentives

IT Minister Tweets ‘Intel-Welcome To India’ After Senior Co Exec Lauds Semiconductor Incentives

Ajanta Pharma Surges 7% After Board Approves Share Buyback Plan

Foxconn Postpones Resumption of Tamil Nadu Plant Operations

Increasing Production, Enhancing Raw Material Security Focus Areas For Steel Sector In 2022

ITC Commissions First Offsite Solar Plant In Tamil Nadu

Bharti Airtel, TCS Partner For 5G-Based Remote Robotic Operations

ICICI Securities First Indian Lead Manager To Top Investment Banking Deal Tables: Report

Supriya Lifesciences Makes Stellar Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 55%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall; Binance Registers In Canada

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall; Binance Registers In Canada

Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Fuel Over 400 Point Gain In Sensex; Nifty Above 17,200

Infosys, HDFC, Reliance Fuel Over 400 Point Gain In Sensex; Nifty Above 17,200

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD

Reserve Bank Of India Approves Re-Designation Of Rajiv Anand As Axis Bank Deputy MD

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Launches NFT Collection With Colexion; Slight Rise in Bitcoin Price

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA - 2/1, IND - 327

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA - 2/1, IND - 327

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement