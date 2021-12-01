Stocks To Buy Today: NTPC, TCS, Future Retail, More Could Give Profitable Gains

Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
NSE Nifty lost 70 points and closed at 16,983 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 195 points and closed at 57,064 levels. According to market experts, the current market pattern shows sell-on-rise type action.

2021-12-01T08:48:49+05:30
Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 8:48 am

The Indian stock market failed to sustain the highs on Tuesday despite making a sustainable upside recovery from the lows on Monday.

According to stock market experts, a technically current market pattern shows sell-on-rise type action.

Here are some stocks you should watch for today’s trading, as per Moneycontrol.

NTPC: Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of subsidiary Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company is declared on the commercial operation. With this, the commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 67,907.5 MW.

Future Retail: Future Retail Ltd’s lenders are planning to discuss allegations of financial irregularities against the retailer and may initiate a forensic audit of the company’s books, two people aware of the development said.

Strides Pharma Science: SBI Funds Management sold 66,400 equity shares in the company via open market transactions on November 29, reducing shareholding to 5.42 percent from 5.50 percent earlier.

Coal India: State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to invest Rs 19,650 crore by FY24 to increase coal transportation capacity by 330 million tonnes (mt) by constructing rail links and setting up joint ventures (JVs). The world’s largest coal miner’s rail mobility play comes against the backdrop of a coal shortage that has raised concerns.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has flagged the impact of chip crunch on vehicle production at two of its manufacturing units in the country. The vehicle production could only be around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of the normal production, owing to supply constraints of electronic components due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The company signed MoU with the Economic Policy Research Institute of KYRGYZ Republic, Government of Kyrgyzstan, for the development of railway corridor projects in the Kyrgyz Republic especially to connect from Bishkek to Karakechenskoye.

NMDC: The company has fixed the price of lump ore (65.5 percent, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,200 per tonne, and fines (64 percent, -10mm) at Rs 4,560 per tonne.

Yes Bank: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Noida police directive that barred Yes Bank Ltd from exercising its rights over the shares it owns in Dish TV India Ltd and stayed the ongoing police probe, saying such actions can have ‘dangerous consequences.

Vani Commercials: Jitender Kumar Juneja has resigned from the post of Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Hathway Cable & Datacom: The company has acquired balance 3.64 percent shares of subsidiary Hathway Kokan Crystal, for Rs 54,880. Now Hathway Kokan Crystal has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

TCS: The company launched TCS Assessment and Migration Factory, a set of tools, accelerators, and services that enable customers to shift their mainframe workloads to the new AWS Mainframe Modernization (M2) platform.

