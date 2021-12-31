Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Nifty Near 17,400; Hindalco, Titan Top Gainers

The Indian equity benchmarks extended gains after staging a gap up opening on the last day of calendar year of 2021 powered by gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank amid mixed trend in global markets. The Sensex rose as much as 583 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,394.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.25 per cent while the S&P 500 lost 0.30 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16 per cent, news agency Reuters reported.

As of 1:02 pm, the Sensex was up 562 points at 58,356 and Nifty 50 index advanced 183 points to 17,387.

Buying was visible across the board as alll the 15 sector gauges, barring the index of information technology shares, were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 1.4 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, Realty and Consumer Durables indices also rose over 1 per cent each.

Broader markets were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.8 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed 1 per cent.

Among the individual shares, CMS Info Systems surged as much as 20 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 259.60 after staging a tepid listing. The stock opened for trading at Rs 220, up 2 per cent from IPO price of Rs 216 per share.

Reliance Industries advanced 1 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,383.90 after the company announced that it has acquired British battery maker Faradion for 100 million pounds.

Hindalco was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.65 per cent to Rs 466. Titan, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Mahindra & Mahindra also rose between 1.4-3 per cent.

On the flipside, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, ONGC, Power Grid and HCL Technologies were among the notable losers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares.

The overall market breadth was positive as extremely positive as 2,279 shares were advancing while 594 were declining on the BSE.