Sensex Sheds 503 Points On Monday: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries Close In Red

Sensex and Nifty closed declined for the second consecutive session on Monday owing to losses recorded by majors such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

Equity benchmark Sensex closed on Monday at 503.25 points or 0.86 per cent lower at 58.283.42 on Monday. The NSE Nifty closed 143.05 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 17,368.25.

Bajaj Finance emerged as the top loser on the Sensex, registering a 3.10 per cent fall at the day's close. Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle and SBI too closed in the red.

Bajaj Finserv closed 2.14 per cent lower compared to its previous close, Reliance Industries 2 per cent lower and Mahindra & Mahindra 1.94 per cent lower.

Axis Bank was the top gainer on the Sensex. It closed 2.38 per cent higher. Tech Mahindra and Maruti were the other prominent gainers in the Sensex pack, closing 2.20 per cent and 1.20 per cent higher respectively.

On the Nifty, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top losers. Declining as much as 2.99 per cent and 2.11 per cent lower respectively. Axis Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers, closing 2.39 and 2.24 per cent higher respectively.

In the IPO market, shares of Tega Industries debuted on bourses at an approx 68 per cent premium. The stock closed at Rs 725.50 on the BSE, which is 3.65 per cent lower than its open price but approx 60.2 per cent above its issue price.

CPI Inflation data for November is expected to be revealed later in the evening on Monday.

Index for Industrial Production increased 3.2 per cent in the month of October to 3.2 per cent with manufacturing and electricity recording an uptick. The IIP helps gauge the manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors during a given period.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Seoul and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.11 per cent to $75.23 per barrel.

In a separate development, the rupee settled nearly flat, 1 paise higher, to close at 75.77 against the dollar on Monday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities. It rose to an intra-day high of 75.63 and fell to an intra-day low of 75.77 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange.

(With inputs from PTI)