Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Sentiment has become risk averse on Dalal Street as investors are assessing the economic impact of Omicron variant of Coronavirus on the economy.

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares

Trending

Sensex, Nifty Break Two-Day Winning Streak Dragged By Metal, Banking Shares
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T15:58:33+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 3:58 pm

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-day winning run on Wednesday a day ahead of monthly expiry of futures and options contracts dragged by losses in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. For most part of the day benchmarks traded in a rangebound manner with Sensex moving in a band of 400 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,285.95 and low of 17,176.65. However, selling pressure in banking stocks in last 30 minutes of trade led to downfall in the markets.

The Sensex ended 91 points lower at 57,806 and Nifty 50 index slipped 20 points to close at 17,214.

Sentiment has become risk averse on Dalal Street as investors are assessing the economic impact of Omicron variant of Coronavirus on the economy as many state governments in the country are imposing restrictions to control its spread, analysts said.

Selling pressure was broad-based as twelve of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Metal index's over 1 per cent fall. Nifty Private Bank, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, Oil & Gas Media, Financial Srervices and Bank indices also fell between 0.5-0.9 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty Pharma, Healthcare and Auto indices ended higher.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index ended on a flat note while Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.5 per cent.

Shares of cinema hall operator PVR fell 2 per cent to Rs 1,261 after Delhi Government ordered closure of movie theatres to control the spread of Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

State Bank of India was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 1.73 per cent to close at Rs 453. ITC, Coal India, Grasim Industries, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco and Kotak Mahindra Bank also fell between 0.9-1.6 per cent.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 2,047 shares ended higher while 1,330 closed lower on the BSE.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Sensex Nifty Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Yearender 2021: Cryptos Gain Acceptance From Big Investors Despite Its Volatility

Yearender 2021: Cryptos Gain Acceptance From Big Investors Despite Its Volatility

Aether Industries Eyes Rs 1,000 Crore Via IPO, Files Draft Papers With Sebi

Shiba Inu Burn At Christmas Party Removes 1.14 Billion Coins

Bajaj Auto To Set Up Rs 300 Crore EV Manufacturing Hub In Pune

Amara Raja Batteries To Invest In Europe-Based Tech Firm InoBat Auto

10 Steps To Follow To Add A New Nominee To Your EPFO Account

5 Upcoming Trends That Will Dominate The Power Sector In 2022

Maybach Added To PM Modi's Security Detail Routine Replacement: Govt Sources

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

The Art Of Living Statue: Meet The Man With Many Faces

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Will India Once More Witness The Migrant Crisis With New Covid-19 Curbs?

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Small Stocks Score Big In 2021; Set To Sail Northwards In New Year

Small Stocks Score Big In 2021; Set To Sail Northwards In New Year

Foreign Portfolio Investments Cross Rs 51,000 Crore In 2021; More Likely In New Year

Foreign Portfolio Investments Cross Rs 51,000 Crore In 2021; More Likely In New Year

Income Tax Department Extends Return Verification Till February 2022 For FY20

Income Tax Department Extends Return Verification Till February 2022 For FY20

Apple Puts Foxconn Unit On Probation; Firm To Rejig Management At Facility

Apple Puts Foxconn Unit On Probation; Firm To Rejig Management At Facility

Read More from Outlook

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Covovax, Corbevax, Molnupiravir: How India's New Covid-19 Vaccines And Pill Work

Outlook Web Desk / SII's Covovax and Biological E's Corbevax and an 'anti-viral' drug Molnupiravir has also been added to the arsenal of drugs against Covid-19 including six vaccines.

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Mother Teresa's Charity Row | Is Christianity Being Attacked In India?

Shreya Basak / Does Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram's comment of the government's stance towards the Missionaries of Charity, and other incidents indicate rising discrimination against Christians?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4 LIVE: India Set 305-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Get here live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. India have a handy lead going into Day 4's play on Wednesday.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement