Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

The 30-share index was trading 400.87 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 60,320.56 in initial deals. Nifty rose 120.10 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,993.70.

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma

Trending

Sensex Jumps Over 400 Points. Tech Mahindra Top Gainer, Followed By Tata Steel, Sun Pharma
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T10:09:09+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:09 am

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 400 points in early trade on Friday tracking gains in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 400.87 points or 0.67 per cent higher at 60,320.56 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty rose 120.10 points or 0.67 per cent to 17,993.70.

Top gainers:

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and Nestle India.

Top losers:

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto and NTPC were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 433.13 points or 0.72 per cent lower at 59,919.69, and Nifty fell 143.60 points or 0.80 per cent to 17,873.60.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said the market is now caught in crosswinds - the tailwinds of good corporate results and sustained retail enthusiasm getting countered with the headwinds of inflation fears and sustained FII selling.

"The global backdrop is exhibiting mixed signals. The fact that the US markets didn't crack despite unexpectedly high inflation and the European markets shrugged off the inflation fears reflect the underlying strength of this global rally despite high valuations," he noted.

In India, the sustained FII selling - Rs 8,458 crore selling till November 12, on top of the Rs 13,550 crore selling in October - indicates where the smart money is headed. But... in recent times, there have been "new money" trumping "smart money".

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the red.

Major indices on Wall Street ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.70 per cent to $82.29 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Tech Mahindra Tata Steel Sun Pharma Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Fantico To Launch Gaming Animation NFTs Soon

Fantico To Launch Gaming Animation NFTs Soon

After Posting 23% Rise In Q2 Profit, Bank of Baroda Is Under F&O Ban Today. Should You Buy?

Reliance Retail Acquires 'Amanté' From Sri Lanka-Based MAS Holdings

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NHPC, And More

Railways Will Be Highly Profitable In The Next 5-6 Years: Rail Minister

RBI To Launch Retail Direct Scheme Today: Should You Invest in G-Secs?

Indian Rupee Slips 18 Paise, Close At 74.52 Against Dollar On Thursday

Elon Musk Continues To Be World’s Richest With Net Worth Of $299 Billion

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Business

Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Take A Break From Using The App

Instagram Testing New Feature That Lets You Take A Break From Using The App

Will Expose Amazon's Misinterpretation, Contradiction before CCI :Future Retail's Independent Directors

Will Expose Amazon's Misinterpretation, Contradiction before CCI :Future Retail's Independent Directors

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

Don’t Judge An IPO By Its Name

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

India's GDP To Rise By $406 Billion By 2050 In Net-Zero Scenario: Report

Read More from Outlook

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Pakistan Has Played ‘Disruptive And Destabilising’ Role In Afghanistan: Report

Outlook Web Desk / The report on Afghanistan by Congressional Research Service, says Pakistan has provided active and passive support to Taliban.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Why Pakistan Dropped T20 World Cup – Skipper Babar Explains

Koushik Paul / Matthew Wade hit Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three consecutive sixes in the 19th over to power Australia to the T20 World Cup final.

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Kamala Harris, Emmanuel Macron Push For Global Effort Against Inequality

Deutsche Welle / US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron called for greater efforts to combat global inequality and the dangers faced by children online.

Advertisement