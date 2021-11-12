Rupee Spikes 7 Paise To Close At 74.45 Against Dollar On Thursday

Rupee rose 7 paise to close at 74.45 against the dollar on Friday as domestic equities acquired a firm momentum to help boost investor sentiments. Moreover, lower crude prices in the international market also supported the local unit, forex dealers informed new agency PTI.

The local currency oscillated in a range of 74.36 to 74.54 during trade today. On Thursday, the rupee had slipped 18 paise to close at 74.52 against the dollar.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures fell 1.10 per cent to $81.96/barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.01 per cent at 95.18.

BSE Sensex ended 767.00 points or 1.28 per cent higher at 60,686.69. The NSE Nifty rose 229.15 points or 1.28 per cent at 18,102.75

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore, exchange data showed.

(With inputs from PTI)