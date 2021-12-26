Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

RIL-Arm Invests In Oncology-Focussed Startup Karkinos Healthcare

The start-up, backed by Ratan Tata personally and the Tata Group, has other major angel investors that include Venu Srinivasan, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ronnie Screwvala, etc.

RIL-Arm Invests In Oncology-Focussed Startup Karkinos Healthcare

Trending

RIL-Arm Invests In Oncology-Focussed Startup Karkinos Healthcare
outlookindia.com
2021-12-26T20:38:21+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 8:38 pm

Oncology-focussed managed healthcare platform Karkinos Healthcare has received an undisclosed amount of investment from Reliance Digital Health, a statement said on Sunday.

The start-up, backed by Ratan Tata personally and the Tata Group, has other major angel investors that include Venu Srinivasan, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Shekar Sharma and Bhavish Agarwal.

The San Diego, California-based Rakuten Medical, the global clinical-stage biotechnology firm also holds a minority stake in it.

The Tata Group had recently invested Rs 110 crore into this technology-driven oncology-focussed managed healthcare platform that helps in the early detection and diagnosis of common cancers. Using a distributed cancer care network, it works with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals to get cancer care closer to the patient's home by decoupling the delivery from the knowledge systems of care.

The statement said Reliance Industries has invested an undisclosed sum in Karkinos through Reliance Digital Health for a minority stake.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Commenting on the investment, Venkataramanan R, chief executive of Karkinos Healthcare said this investment yet again validates our pioneering model of distributed cancer care and the potential impact it can have in the country.

Though headquartered in Mumbai, it has operations only in Kerala now with services available in four locations in the state- Kothamangalam and Chottanikkara in Ernakulma district of Kerala and Thodupuzha and Munnar of Idukki district and is planning to ramp up its operations across the country.

The company launched in July 2020 is also setting up a cancer control centre at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences premises in Imphal, Manipur.

Karkinos means the elimination of cancer as 'kark' in Hindi means cancer as 'nos' means elimination.

Its co-founders and key management team are mostly ex-Tata group personnel such as R Venkataramanan, who was the former managing trustee of Tata Trusts,  co-founder Ravi Kant a former vice-chairman and managing director of Tata Motors.

Other co-founders include Dr. Shahvir Nooryezdan who is a dentist and founder of Equinox Medical Technologies; Sundar Raman Dr Moni Abraham K who is the group medical director and the CEO of Karkinos Kerala; Moni Abraham Kuriakose surgical oncologist, Manish Thakkar who is the COO is from Avanti Finance, a fintech company founded by Ratan Tata and Mr. Nandan Nilekani;  Sripriya Rao is another COO, Raja Sekhar Kommu is the CTO; Venkataramani Suresh is CBO and Manish Sharma who is also co-founder and the CPO of the company.

Tags

PTI Reliance Industries Tata Group Funding Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Sebi To Tighten IPO Proceeds Utilisation Norms, amend Various Other Regulations

Mutual Fund Houses Should Not Invest In Crypto Till The Law Comes: Sebi Chairman

Funding Alert: MetaMap Raises Series B, Annapurna Finance Bags Rs 260 Crore

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Fall More Than 3%; CoinswitchKuber Claims 3500% Rise In Transactions in 2021

Banking Fraud Cases Involving Rs 36,342 Crore Reported During H1 FY2022: RBI

Can Fintech Companies Make Rural India Digitally Savvy?

RBL Crisis: What It Means For The Bank’s Customers?

Yearender 2021: More Than 80% Rise In Crypto Scams In 2021, Says Report

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

How Binance Has Increased Its Global Footprint Amid Controversies

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

The Art Of Managing A Portfolio: Here Are 3 Steps That You Should Know

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

Asian Paints, NTPC, Titan Gain As Sensex Ends Higher, Rupee Surges 34 Paise

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

India's Real GDP To Maintain 9% Growth Rate In FY2022, FY2023: Report

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement