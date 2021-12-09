Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources

Reliance Commercial Finance's debt resolution plan put forth by Authum Investment & Infrastructure is expected to reduce Reliance Capital's consolidated debt by more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources

Trending

Reliance Commercial Finance's Resolution Plan Approved By Debenture Holders: Sources
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T21:13:41+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 9:13 pm

Non-banking financial company Authum Investment's resolution plan for debt-ridden Reliance Commercial Finance was approved with a 99 per cent majority on Thursday, sources aware of the development informed Outlook Business. While inter-creditor agreement (ICA) lenders had approved the resolution plan on July 15, it was approved by debenture shareholders on Thursday.

Outlook Business has been informed that the proposed plan would lead to 100 per cent recovery for debenture holders of the Reliance Capital subsidiary. It is expected to reduce the consolidated debt of Reliance Capital by more than Rs 10,000 crore.

"Lenders are relieved that finally the plan has been put to vote and has been approved with an overwhelming majority. Early implementation of the plan will now ensure significant recoveries to the lenders," the source stated.

The resolution plan which was initially approved by the ICA lenders required prerequisite approval from the non-ICA lenders. The delay was on account of the confusion caused by the markets regulator SEBI's recent circular on voting by debenture holders.

People aware of the development informed Outlook Business that SEBI's recent circular emerged as a cause of concern for debenture holds for it impedes on basic contractual rights put forth in the debenture trust needs. "In addition to the provisions of the circular being impractical and unimplementable, such a circular when applied retrospectively has far larger adverse implications on ongoing debt resolutions," the source said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Back in July, non-banking financial company Authum Infrastructure and Investment's Rs 1,585 crore bid was declared the winning bid with an 80 per cent majority. The fifteen-year-old NBFC has a net worth of Rs 2,400 crore, as of June 30, 2021. Reliance Commercial Finance's total debt is Rs 9,000 crore.

"Lenders recovery is high as Rs 1,240 crore of cash has already been distributed and the Company had additional cash and cash equivalent of over Rs 250 crore as on 30 June 2021, which will be distributed along with plan proceeds," the source informed.

On Thursday, shares of Reliance Capital closed 4.85 per cent higher at Rs 14.05 apiece on the BSE. It closed 4.85 per cent higher at Rs 14.05 apiece on the NSE.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Capital Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Have You Imagined A Future On Mars With A Tesla Phone?

Have You Imagined A Future On Mars With A Tesla Phone?

Regulation Should Be Made To Monitor Crypto Rather Than Banning It, Says CII

Bajaj Electricals Planning To Rearrange Power Transmission, Power Distribution Businesses Into Standalone Entities

ITC, L&T, Asian Paints Share Among Top Gainers As Sensex Closes 157 Points Higher

ITC Stocks Rise Over News Of Company Hosting 'Analysts Day' Next Week

Karur Vysya Bank Shares Rose 4% Over Cut In Lending Rate. Should You Buy?

Decline In Returns From Debt Funds; What Should An Existing Investor Do?

Shriram Properties IPO Subscribed 89% on On Day 1: Should You Invest?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

All You Need To Know Regarding Financial Independence For Homemakers, Children

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain Travel IPO Subscribed 94% So Far On Day 3. Know Brokerage Houses View

We’re strengthening domains like Cloud, data, consulting, digital engineering

We’re strengthening domains like Cloud, data, consulting, digital engineering

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Vodafone Idea Shares Zoom 60% In 11 Days. Here Is The Key Reason

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Rohit Defines Captaincy Role, Mystery Over Virat Remains

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli was unceremoniously stripped off as India’s ODI captain on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma will now lead India in both limited-overs formats -- T20 and ODIs.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

Advertisement