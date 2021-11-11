Pre-Market Report: These Are The 10 Stocks That You Should Watch For Today

Sensex ended trade on Wednesday at 60,352.82, down 80.63, or 0.13 per cent. Nifty closed at 18,017.20, down 27.05 points, or 0.15 per cent. It was the second day of losses on the bourses.

Among sectors, PSU Bank, realty and metal indices were down 1-2 per cent, while buying was seen in the auto, pharma and oil & gas names.

Here are list of stocks that investors should watch for today trading session:

Yes Bank: The private lender's issuer rating has been upgraded from B3 to B2 by Moody's Investors Service. The agency, in a report released on November 10, said it has also changed the bank's outlook "from stable to positive".

Metropolis Healthcare: The company reported lower profit at Rs 58.4 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 60.5 crore in Q2FY21, revenue rose to Rs 302.6 crore from Rs 288.4 crore YoY.

Rail Vikas Nigam: Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 28.54 per cent to Rs 222.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2021 as against Rs 172.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020. Sales rose 26.50 per cent to Rs 4,025.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 3,182.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

Berger Paints: The company reported a lower profit at Rs 219.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 221 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 2,225 crore from Rs 1,742.5 crore YoY.

Zomato: The company approved to acquire 16.1 percent stake in Samast Technologies for Rs 37.135 crore and 7.89 percent shares in Bigfoot Retail Solution fro Rs 557.17 crore. The company reported loss at Rs 434.9 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 229.8 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased sharply to Rs 1,024.2 crore from Rs 426 crore YoY.

Oil India: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,454.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 1,214.6 crore in Q1FY22, revenue jumped to Rs 7,254.1 crore from Rs 6,201.9 crore QoQ.

Bank of Baroda: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday reported an over 24 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,088 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,679 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra’s highly acclaimed SUV, the XUV700, has just received a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Tested in its most basic spec, the XUV700, fitted with two airbags, ABS and ISOFIX seat anchorages, scored five stars in adult occupant safety and four in child occupant safety.

Ansal Housing: The company posted a loss of Rs 12.78 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 9.67 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 57.11 crore from Rs 28.52 crore YoY.

Pidilite Industries: The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 374.6 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 356.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue surged to Rs 2,626.3 crore from Rs 1,880.3 crore YoY.