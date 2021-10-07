Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
P&G Appoints Sundar Raman As Global CEO Of Fabric And Home Care Division

Raman succeeds Shailesh Jerjurikar, who has been elevated to the position of the chief operating officer, effective October 1.

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 2:36 pm

FMCG major Procter & Gamble appointed Sundar Raman as the global CEO of its fabric and home care division. The division oversees the sale of brands like Ariel, Tide, Ambipure and Downy. Raman succeeds Shailesh Jerjurikar, who has been elevated to the position of the chief operating officer, effective October 1. 

Raman had begun his career as a market analyst in 1998 before moving to thus United States. He worked in a variety of roles from business intelligence to marketing in P&G Beauty. 

Born in Tamil Nadu, Raman is a graduate in electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He also holds a post-graduate diploma from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

(With inputs from PTI)

